Best Chicken Marinade
Ingredients
- 1 and 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts
Marinade
- 3/4 cup vegetable oil
- 1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
- 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 2 large lemons separated, you’ll use zest and juice
- 1/2 tablespoon black pepper
- 2 teaspoons Italian flat leaf parsley chopped
- 3 tablespoons prepared yellow mustard
- 1-2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 4 tablespoons honey separated
Optional honey lemon sauce
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
Instructions
- Combine the vegetable oil, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, red wine vinegar, about 3-4 tablespoons lemon juice, 1 teaspoon lemon zest, black pepper, chopped parsley, prepared yellow mustard, 1-2 teaspoons minced garlic (for a more intense flavor use 2), and 1 tablespoon honey in a large bowl.
- Set aside 1/3 cup of the marinade and reserve for later.
- Remove fat from the chicken and pound the chicken to an even width (about 1 inch wide everywhere.) This ensures even grilling.
- Place the chicken in the marinade and marinate for at least 30 minutes to 6 hours. The chicken is best at 5-6 hours. Too much longer and it tends to get salty/cooked by the vinegar.
- Make sure your grill grates are clean and greased. To grease, dredge a paper towel in vegetable oil and holding it with tongs rub it all over the grate.
- Preheat the grill to medium heat about 375-450 degrees F. Don’t go hotter than 450 to avoid drying out the chicken.
- Grill the chicken until completely cooked through (about 4-6 minutes per side depending on heat of the grill) Chicken should be at 165 degrees F at its thickest part.
- Generously brush chicken with the reserved marinade mix as it grills.
- OPTIONAL: For a quick lemon butter sauce to serve over the chicken, combine: 3 tablespoons melted butter, 3 tablespoons lemon juice, 1-2 teaspoons lemon zest, 3 tablespoons olive oil, and 3 tablespoons honey in a small bowl. Add some pepper and parsley if desired. Serve with the chicken.