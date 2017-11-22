Boom Boom Shrooms

F&L Market has market bacon for $3.99 a pound. Use it in these addictive appetizer mushrooms!

16 oz baby portabella mushrooms, washed and dried

4 oz cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

2 pieces cooked bacon, crumbled

1/3 cup finely chopped pecans

1/4 cup finely chopped green onions

1/4 cup panko bread crumbs

1 tsp butter, melted

1/2 tsp minced garlic

1/2 tsp black pepper