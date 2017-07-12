Brazilian Garlic Butter Steak

Ingredients:

6 medium cloves garlic

Kosher salt

1-1/2 lb. skirt steak, trimmed and cut into 4 pieces

Freshly ground black pepper

2 Tbs. vegetable oil

2 oz. (4 Tbs.) unsalted butter

1 Tbs. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Method:

Peel the garlic cloves and smash them with the side of a chef’s knife. Sprinkle the garlic lightly with salt and mince it.

Pat the steak dry and season generously on both sides with salt and pepper. In a heavy-duty 12-inch skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat until shimmering hot. Add the steak and brown well on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side for medium rare. Transfer the steak to a plate and let rest while you make the garlic butter.

In an 8-inch skillet, melt the butter over low heat. Add the garlic and cook, swirling the pan frequently, until lightly golden, about 4 minutes. Lightly salt to taste.

Slice the steak, if you like, and transfer to 4 plates. Spoon the garlic butter over the steak, sprinkle with the parsley, and serve.