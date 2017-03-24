Broccoi Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

Ingredients
  • 2 cups broccoli florets, blanched and chopped into smaller bites
  • 10 slices bacon, cooked, drained of fat, and chopped
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, whole
  • 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup sweet peas, cooked
  • 8 oz pasta shells, cooked
  • 2/3 cup mayo
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 or 2 tablespoons dry Ranch mix, or more, to taste
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, combined chopped blanched broccoli, chopped cooked bacon, whole cherry tomatoes, shredded sharp cheddar cheese, cooked sweet peas, cooked pasta shells.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine mayo and milk and add 1 or 2 tablespoons of dry Ranch mix. Mix well and taste to see if you need to add more dry Ranch mix to the dressing.
  3. Gradually add the salad dressing to the large bowl with the salad ingredients. Some people like lots of dressing on their salad, some don’t – let your taste be your guide as far as how much dressing to add!

