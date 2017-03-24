Broccoi Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad
Ingredients
- 2 cups broccoli florets, blanched and chopped into smaller bites
- 10 slices bacon, cooked, drained of fat, and chopped
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, whole
- 1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 cup sweet peas, cooked
- 8 oz pasta shells, cooked
- 2/3 cup mayo
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 or 2 tablespoons dry Ranch mix, or more, to taste
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combined chopped blanched broccoli, chopped cooked bacon, whole cherry tomatoes, shredded sharp cheddar cheese, cooked sweet peas, cooked pasta shells.
- In a medium bowl, combine mayo and milk and add 1 or 2 tablespoons of dry Ranch mix. Mix well and taste to see if you need to add more dry Ranch mix to the dressing.
- Gradually add the salad dressing to the large bowl with the salad ingredients. Some people like lots of dressing on their salad, some don’t – let your taste be your guide as far as how much dressing to add!