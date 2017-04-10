Broccoli Apple Salad

Ingredients
  • 4 cups small diced broccoli florets
  • 2 small gala apples, cored and diced
  • 1 cup walnuts
  • 1 cup matchstick carrots, roughly chopped
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins or dried cranberries
  • 1/4 cup chopped red onion
Dressing
  • 3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/3 cup Duke’s Mayo
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 3 Tbsp honey
  • Salt
Directions
  • For the dressing:
  • In a medium mixing bowl whisk together Greek yogurt, mayonnaise, vinegar, honey and season with salt to taste (about 1/4 tsp). Chill until ready to use.
  • For the salad:
  • In a salad bowl toss together broccoli, apples, walnuts, carrots, raisins or cranberries and red onion. Pour in dressing and toss until evenly coated.

Test