Broccoli Cornbread

Published December 25, 2019 | By Harrison Hartzog

F & L Market has Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix 2 for $1.  Use it to make an updated version of a southern classic.  I love this recipe because you can easily make it ahead of time and it stays moist and delicious, never crumbly!

 

Ingredients

  • 17ounces cornbread mix (2 – 8.5 oz boxes)
  • 4large eggs
  • 1cup sour cream
  • 3/4cup melted butter
  • 1teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2teaspoon salt
  • 12ounces frozen broccoli, thawed
  • 3/4cup diced onion
  • 2cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a 9 X 13-inch baking dish, or spray with nonstick cooking spray.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the cornbread mix, eggs, sour cream, melted butter, garlic powder, paprika, and salt. Whisk until smooth.
  3. Cut the largest broccoli florets in half. Add the broccoli, diced onion, and 1 1/4 cups shredded cheese to the cornbread mixture. Stir until well combined.
  4. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle the remaining 3/4 cup shredded cheese over the top.
  5. Bake for approximately 40 minutes, until the edges are golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before cutting to serve.

