Broccoli Cornbread

| By

F & L Market has Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix 2 for $1. Use it to make an updated version of a southern classic. I love this recipe because you can easily make it ahead of time and it stays moist and delicious, never crumbly!

Ingredients

17ounces cornbread mix (2 – 8.5 oz boxes)

4large eggs

1cup sour cream

3/4cup melted butter

1teaspoon garlic powder

1teaspoon paprika

1/2teaspoon salt

12ounces frozen broccoli, thawed

3/4cup diced onion

2cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Instructions