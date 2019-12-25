Broccoli Cornbread

F & L Market has Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix 2 for $1. Use it to make an updated version of a southern classic. I love this recipe because you can easily make it ahead of time and it stays moist and delicious, never crumbly!
Ingredients
- 17ounces cornbread mix (2 – 8.5 oz boxes)
- 4large eggs
- 1cup sour cream
- 3/4cup melted butter
- 1teaspoon garlic powder
- 1teaspoon paprika
- 1/2teaspoon salt
- 12ounces frozen broccoli, thawed
- 3/4cup diced onion
- 2cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a 9 X 13-inch baking dish, or spray with nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the cornbread mix, eggs, sour cream, melted butter, garlic powder, paprika, and salt. Whisk until smooth.
- Cut the largest broccoli florets in half. Add the broccoli, diced onion, and 1 1/4 cups shredded cheese to the cornbread mixture. Stir until well combined.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle the remaining 3/4 cup shredded cheese over the top.
- Bake for approximately 40 minutes, until the edges are golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before cutting to serve.