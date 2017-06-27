Broccoli Mandrian Salad
Dressing
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tsp cornstarch
- 1 tsp dry mustard powder
- 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
- 1/4 cup water
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
Salad
- 2 broccoli, cut into florets
- 1/2 cup golden raisins
- 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
- 1/2 cup sliced almonds
- 10 oz can mandarin oranges, drained
- 1 small red onion, chopped
DRESSING
- In a medium saucepan, whisk eggs, sugar, cornstarch and mustard powder. Stir in vinegar and water.
- Heat over medium heat, whisking frequently, until thickened (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat. Stir in mayonnaise. Set aside to cool.
SALAD
- Add broccoli florets to a large bowl. Pour in cooled dressing and stir to combine. Let sit for 2 hours in the fridge to marinate.
- Stir in remaining ingredients and serve