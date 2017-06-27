Broccoli Mandrian Salad

June 27th, 2017
Dressing
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp cornstarch
  • 1 tsp dry mustard powder
  • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise

Salad

  • 2 broccoli, cut into florets
  • 1/2 cup golden raisins
  • 8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 1/2 cup sliced almonds
  • 10 oz can mandarin oranges, drained
  • 1 small red onion, chopped

DRESSING

  1. In a medium saucepan, whisk eggs, sugar, cornstarch and mustard powder. Stir in vinegar and water.
  2. Heat over medium heat, whisking frequently, until thickened (about 5 minutes). Remove from heat. Stir in mayonnaise. Set aside to cool.

SALAD

  1. Add broccoli florets to a large bowl. Pour in cooled dressing and stir to combine. Let sit for 2 hours in the fridge to marinate.
  2. Stir in remaining ingredients and serve








