Broccoli & Mock Rice Chicken Casserole

Ingredients:
  • 2 lbs skinless boneless chicken breasts
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 large bag of riced Cauliflower (Or 1 large head you have riced yourself)
  • 16 oz bag frozen broccoli cuts
  • 2 tsp coarse sea salt
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tbsp butter melted
  • 1 cup mozzarella cheese shredded
  • 1 1/2 cup Italian five cheese blend shredded
Instructions:
  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Slice chicken breasts in half horizontally, lightly coat in olive oil and place on baking sheet. Liberally season with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes.
  3. While chicken is baking, place prepared riced cauliflower in a large bowl. Add frozen broccoli cuts, chopping some of the larger pieces in half.
  4. Remove chicken from oven and let cool for 5 minutes.
  5. While chicken is cooling, add sea salt, melted butter, onion powder, garlic powder, shredded mozzarella cheese and 1 cup of the shredded Italian five cheese blend to the large bowl.
  6. Mix everything together.
  7. Carefully cut baked chicken into cubes. Toss with broccoli/cauliflower mixture and transfer to 9 x 13 inch (3 quart) baking dish or larger.
  8. Top with ½ cup shredded Italian mix cheese.
  9. Bake in oven for 50 minutes.
  10. Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.
  11. Top with some diced chives, a dollop of ranch dressing and enjoy!








