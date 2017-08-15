Broccoli & Mock Rice Chicken Casserole
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs skinless boneless chicken breasts
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 large bag of riced Cauliflower (Or 1 large head you have riced yourself)
- 16 oz bag frozen broccoli cuts
- 2 tsp coarse sea salt
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp butter melted
- 1 cup mozzarella cheese shredded
- 1 1/2 cup Italian five cheese blend shredded
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Slice chicken breasts in half horizontally, lightly coat in olive oil and place on baking sheet. Liberally season with salt and pepper. Bake for 20 minutes.
- While chicken is baking, place prepared riced cauliflower in a large bowl. Add frozen broccoli cuts, chopping some of the larger pieces in half.
- Remove chicken from oven and let cool for 5 minutes.
- While chicken is cooling, add sea salt, melted butter, onion powder, garlic powder, shredded mozzarella cheese and 1 cup of the shredded Italian five cheese blend to the large bowl.
- Mix everything together.
- Carefully cut baked chicken into cubes. Toss with broccoli/cauliflower mixture and transfer to 9 x 13 inch (3 quart) baking dish or larger.
- Top with ½ cup shredded Italian mix cheese.
- Bake in oven for 50 minutes.
- Let cool for 10 minutes before serving.
- Top with some diced chives, a dollop of ranch dressing and enjoy!