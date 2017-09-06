Brown Sugar Meatloaf

September 6th, 2017 | Written by:
(This recipe is classic comfort food. I cut sugar and carbs by using the Splenda brown sugar blend for the glaze and I serve it with a cauliflower mash instead of potatoes.)
Ingredients:
  • 1 1/2 lbs ground beef
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs
  • 1 oz packet onion soup mix
  • 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon table salt (or to taste)
  • 1/4 tsp teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 cup milk
Sauce:
  • 1/2 cup ketchup
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar (I use the splenda brown sugar blend)
Instructions:
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Gently crumble ground beef in a large bowl, breaking up into small pieces. Add remaining meatloaf ingredients to the bowl and gently combine, being careful not to overwork the meat.
  3. Mix all sauce ingredients together and spread half of the sauce along the bottom and sides of a loaf pan.
  4. Add meatloaf to a loaf pan and press firmly into a loaf shape.
  5. Liberally paint remaining sauce over the loaf.
  6. Place meatloaf in the oven and bake for 1 hour 10 minutes, or until the internal temperature reads 165 degrees.
  7. Let rest for five minutes and serve.









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test