Brown Sugar Meatloaf
(This recipe is classic comfort food. I cut sugar and carbs by using the Splenda brown sugar blend for the glaze and I serve it with a cauliflower mash instead of potatoes.)
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 lbs ground beef
- 1 cup breadcrumbs
- 1 oz packet onion soup mix
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 teaspoon table salt (or to taste)
- 1/4 tsp teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup milk
Sauce:
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar (I use the splenda brown sugar blend)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Gently crumble ground beef in a large bowl, breaking up into small pieces. Add remaining meatloaf ingredients to the bowl and gently combine, being careful not to overwork the meat.
- Mix all sauce ingredients together and spread half of the sauce along the bottom and sides of a loaf pan.
- Add meatloaf to a loaf pan and press firmly into a loaf shape.
- Liberally paint remaining sauce over the loaf.
- Place meatloaf in the oven and bake for 1 hour 10 minutes, or until the internal temperature reads 165 degrees.
- Let rest for five minutes and serve.