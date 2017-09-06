Brown Sugar Meatloaf

(This recipe is classic comfort food. I cut sugar and carbs by using the Splenda brown sugar blend for the glaze and I serve it with a cauliflower mash instead of potatoes.)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs ground beef

1 cup breadcrumbs

1 oz packet onion soup mix

1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 egg, beaten

1 teaspoon table salt (or to taste)

1/4 tsp teaspoon black pepper

1 cup milk

Sauce:

1/2 cup ketchup

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar (I use the splenda brown sugar blend)

Instructions: