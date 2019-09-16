Bruschetta Chicken Pasta

F & L Market has everything you need to make this fantastic meal that is equally good Hot or Cold!
Ingredients
-
1 pound (500 g) thin spaghetti pasta, (dry weight)
-
1 pound (500 g) boneless skinless chicken breasts, (2 large breasts)
-
1 teaspoon dried basil
-
1 teaspoon dried oregano
-
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
-
Salt and pepper, to taste
-
1/4 cup olive oil
-
2 tablespoons minced garlic
-
2 tablespoons red onion, finely chopped (about 1/3 of a red onion)
-
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar, (adjust to your tastes)
-
8 roma tomatoes, diced
-
1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese, plus more to serve
-
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh basil or parsley
-
Salt and pepper, to taste
-
Balsamic glaze to serve (optional) — I use store bought
Instructions
-
Cook pasta according to package directions; Drain and rinse in cold water. Transfer to a large bowl; set aside.
-
While the pasta is boiling, season chicken with the herbs, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Heat 1 teaspoon of oil on in a grill pan or skillet, and sear chicken breasts over medium-high heat until browned on both sides and cooked through (about 6 minutes each side). Remove from pan; set aside and allow to rest.
-
Add the remaining olive oil to the same hot pan / skillet. When hot, sauté the garlic and red onion until garlic is fragrant (about 1 minute). Turn off heat.
-
Add in the tomatoes, toss them lightly in the heat to warm them through and combine all of the flavours. Add the tomato mixture onto the pasta.
-
Mix in the vinegar, parmesan cheese and basil (or parsley). Season with salt and pepper to your taste. Slice the chicken; add to pasta. Toss the pasta with all of the ingredients until well combined.
Top with 2 tablespoons of extra parmesan cheese (OPTIONAL) and serve immediately with balsamic glaze, OR refrigerate up to an hour before serving.