Buffalo Chicken Dip

Published November 7, 2019 | By Janet Rose
INGREDIENTS
  • 16 ounces cream cheese (2 packages)
  • 1/2 cup hot sauce or buffalo wing sauce (more to taste, less if you don’t like spicy)
  • 2/3 cup ranch dressing (could also substitute bleu cheese dressing)
  • 1.5 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1.5-2 cups shredded chicken (can use rotisserie or canned)
  • green onions for topping (optional)

FOR SERVING: TORTILLA CHIPS, CELERY, RED PEPPER AND CARROT STICKS

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Place all ingredients in slow cooker and stir together.
  • Cook on low for 1 hour or until bubbly. Before serving, you can add more cheese to the top and broil for a couple minutes, if desired.
  • Slice green onions and top if desired. Serve with tortilla chips and/ or vegetables.

