Buffalo Chicken Dip

INGREDIENTS
- 16 ounces cream cheese (2 packages)
- 1/2 cup hot sauce or buffalo wing sauce (more to taste, less if you don’t like spicy)
- 2/3 cup ranch dressing (could also substitute bleu cheese dressing)
- 1.5 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1.5-2 cups shredded chicken (can use rotisserie or canned)
- green onions for topping (optional)
FOR SERVING: TORTILLA CHIPS, CELERY, RED PEPPER AND CARROT STICKS
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place all ingredients in slow cooker and stir together.
- Cook on low for 1 hour or until bubbly. Before serving, you can add more cheese to the top and broil for a couple minutes, if desired.
- Slice green onions and top if desired. Serve with tortilla chips and/ or vegetables.