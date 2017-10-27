Buttermilk Ribeye with Garlic Shrimp

F&L Market has Bone-in Ribeye Steaks for $5.29 this week. Make this delicious recipe for someone special tonight!

INGREDIENTS:

4 ribeye steaks (or strip loin, t-bone, etc)

2 cups buttermilk

1 head garlic, cloves peeled

2 tbsp fresh herbs (rosemary or thyme)

1 tbsp kosher salt

fresh cracked pepper

Shrimp Scampi:

1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp minced garlic

1/2 cup dry white wine

5 tbsp butter

1 tsp Italian seasoning

salt and pepper to taste

parmesan cheese

INSTRUCTIONS

Steak:

Put the garlic cloves, fresh herbs, salt, and pepper in the bowl of a mortar and pestle and pound until the cloves are broken up and the herbs bruised. The mixture will be very fragrant, but not a paste. If you don’t have a mortar and pestle, just put everything in a zipper bag and hit it with a rolling pin a few times. Mix together the buttermilk and garlic mixture in a food storage container or zipper lock bag. Add the steaks, making sure that they’re well coated and mostly covered with the buttermilk mixture. If they’re not, add a bit more buttermilk. Refrigerate for a minimum of 8 hours, but overnight is best. Turn the container periodically to make sure all sides of the meat are marinated. Remove the steaks from the fridge 30 minutes before you want to cook with them. Remove them from the marinade, and dry them off, then let sit and come to room temperature. Preheat your grill on high for at least 15 minutes. Just before grilling, liberally season the steaks on both sides with more kosher salt and freshly cracked pepper. Oil your grill grates, then place the steaks over hight heat. Grill for 4-6 minutes per side for medium-rare. Remove the steaks to a board and let rest for 10 minutes. While they’re resting, cook the shrimp.

Shrimp Scampi: