Cajun Steak with Apricot Orange Glaze
- 3-4 lbs. tri-tip roast(s) (also known as triangle steak or bottom sirloin cut)*
Marinade
- 1/3 cup reduced sodium soy sauce
- 1/3 cup Vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tablespoons orange juice
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons Cajun Spice Mix (in directions)
Cajun Spice Mix
- 2 tablespoons garlic powder
- 1 TBS EACH paprika, smoked paprika, brown sugar, onion pwdr, chili pwdr
- 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 2 tsp EACH cayenne pepper, salt
- 1 tsp EACH dried basil, dried thyme, pepper
Apricot Orange Glaze
- 1/2 cup apricot preserves
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce
- 1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon reserved Cajun Spices (in directions)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Spice Rub/Marinade: In a medium bowl, whisk together the Cajun Spice Mix. Add 3 tablespoons to a freezer size plastic bag along with all of the Marinade ingredients. Whisk together. Pierce steak all over with a fork and add to marinade. Massage marinade into steak and seal bag. Marinate 8-24 hours, turning bag occasionally. Store remaining Reserved Cajun Spice Rub in a sealed container/bag.
- When ready to grill, remove 1 teaspoon Reserved Cajun Spice Rub and add it to a small saucepan for your Apricot Orange Glaze. Whisk all remaining Cajun Spice Rub with 3 tablespoons olive oil and rub all over steak while it comes to room temperature – 30-60 minutes. (There will seem like a lot of rub which is a good thing)
- Grill: Grease and preheat grill to 400 degrees F. Sear roast for 3-5 minutes per side, cover, and turn heat down to 350 degrees F. Grill for 15 minutes, flip, cover, and cook an additional 10-20 minutes, depending on the size of your steak cut and how well done you want your steak. Watch closely that your temperature stays around 350 degrees F.
- Check for doneness with a meat thermometer inserted right in the middle of the steak. Thermometer should read: 135 degrees F for medium rare, 145 degrees F for medium. The outside of the roast will get quite dark with a charred crust which is exactly what you want with this cut of steak.
- Remove steak from grill, loosely tent with foil and let rest 10 minutes before slicing THINLY across the grain. Serve with Apricot Orange Glaze (recipe follows).
- Apricot Orange Glaze: While the steak is grilling, whisk together all of the Apricot Orange Glaze ingredients in small sauce pan with reserved 1 teaspoon Cajun Spice Mix. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer until reduced and thickened.