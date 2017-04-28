Cajun Steak with Apricot Orange Glaze

  • 3-4 lbs. tri-tip roast(s) (also known as triangle steak or bottom sirloin cut)*
Marinade
  • 1/3 cup reduced sodium soy sauce
  • 1/3 cup Vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tablespoons orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Cajun Spice Mix (in directions)
Cajun Spice Mix
  • 2 tablespoons garlic powder
  • 1 TBS EACH paprika, smoked paprika, brown sugar, onion pwdr, chili pwdr
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 2 tsp EACH cayenne pepper, salt
  • 1 tsp EACH dried basil, dried thyme, pepper
Apricot Orange Glaze
  • 1/2 cup apricot preserves
  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon reduced sodium soy sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon reserved Cajun Spices (in directions)
INSTRUCTIONS
  1. Spice Rub/Marinade: In a medium bowl, whisk together the Cajun Spice Mix. Add 3 tablespoons to a freezer size plastic bag along with all of the Marinade ingredients. Whisk together. Pierce steak all over with a fork and add to marinade. Massage marinade into steak and seal bag. Marinate 8-24 hours, turning bag occasionally. Store remaining Reserved Cajun Spice Rub in a sealed container/bag.
  2. When ready to grill, remove 1 teaspoon Reserved Cajun Spice Rub and add it to a small saucepan for your Apricot Orange Glaze. Whisk all remaining Cajun Spice Rub with 3 tablespoons olive oil and rub all over steak while it comes to room temperature – 30-60 minutes. (There will seem like a lot of rub which is a good thing)
  3. Grill: Grease and preheat grill to 400 degrees F. Sear roast for 3-5 minutes per side, cover, and turn heat down to 350 degrees F. Grill for 15 minutes, flip, cover, and cook an additional 10-20 minutes, depending on the size of your steak cut and how well done you want your steak. Watch closely that your temperature stays around 350 degrees F.
  4. Check for doneness with a meat thermometer inserted right in the middle of the steak. Thermometer should read: 135 degrees F for medium rare, 145 degrees F for medium. The outside of the roast will get quite dark with a charred crust which is exactly what you want with this cut of steak.
  5. Remove steak from grill, loosely tent with foil and let rest 10 minutes before slicing THINLY across the grain. Serve with Apricot Orange Glaze (recipe follows).
  6. Apricot Orange Glaze: While the steak is grilling, whisk together all of the Apricot Orange Glaze ingredients in small sauce pan with reserved 1 teaspoon Cajun Spice Mix. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer until reduced and thickened.






