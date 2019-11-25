Download the WLNI App

Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bards

Published November 25, 2019 | By Janet Rose
Get everything you need for your Thanksgiving table at F & L Market. And try this yummy recipe to dress up your Thanksgiving table!
Ingredients
  • Graham/Oats Crust:
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 3/4 cup rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup melted butter, plus more for greasing the plate
  • Cheesecake Layer :
  • 2 8oz package softened cream cheese
  • 2 tbsp corn starch
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup white sugar
  • 1/2 tsp ginger
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • Apple Crisp Topping:
  • 1/4 cup all purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup rolled oats
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • 2 tbsp coconut oil
  • 2 medium to large apple, peeled and thinly sliced
  • Caramel Topping
Instructions
  1. Preheat your oven to 350F.
  2. Prepare one 9×13-inch glass pan by greasing thoroughly with butter or baking spray,
  3. or light-colored metal baking pan with foil,
  4. (be sure to cover the sides, you are going to use this to lift the bars).
  5. In a mixing bowl combine graham cracker crumbs, rolled oats, melted butter and brown sugar together.
  6. Press inside the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking pan.
  7. Bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven to cool.
  8. Meanwhile in the bowl of your electric mixer blend together cream cheese, brown sugar, white sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cornstarch and vanilla.
  9. Once well combined, pour on top of your graham cracker/oat crust.
  10. To start your apple layer, arrange the thinly sliced apple on top of the cream cheese mixture in a single layer.
  11. Top with the Apple Crisp Topping. Bake at 350F for 40-50 minutes.
  12. Once it’s done cooking, cool for 15 minutes, then refrigerate overnight.
  13. Cut into squares. Serve with caramel drizzled over the top of cheesecake bars.

WLNI - Mel Wheeler, Inc.