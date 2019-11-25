Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bards

| By

Get everything you need for your Thanksgiving table at F & L Market. And try this yummy recipe to dress up your Thanksgiving table!

Ingredients

Graham/Oats Crust:

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

3/4 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup melted butter, plus more for greasing the plate

Cheesecake Layer :

2 8oz package softened cream cheese

2 tbsp corn starch

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup white sugar

1/2 tsp ginger

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Apple Crisp Topping:

1/4 cup all purpose flour

1/4 cup rolled oats

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp coconut oil

2 medium to large apple, peeled and thinly sliced

Caramel Topping

Instructions