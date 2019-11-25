Caramel Apple Cheesecake Bards

Get everything you need for your Thanksgiving table at F & L Market. And try this yummy recipe to dress up your Thanksgiving table!
Ingredients
- Graham/Oats Crust:
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 cup graham cracker crumbs
- 3/4 cup rolled oats
- 1/2 cup melted butter, plus more for greasing the plate
- Cheesecake Layer :
- 2 8oz package softened cream cheese
- 2 tbsp corn starch
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 1/2 tsp ginger
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- Apple Crisp Topping:
- 1/4 cup all purpose flour
- 1/4 cup rolled oats
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 medium to large apple, peeled and thinly sliced
- Caramel Topping
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350F.
- Prepare one 9×13-inch glass pan by greasing thoroughly with butter or baking spray,
- or light-colored metal baking pan with foil,
- (be sure to cover the sides, you are going to use this to lift the bars).
- In a mixing bowl combine graham cracker crumbs, rolled oats, melted butter and brown sugar together.
- Press inside the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking pan.
- Bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven to cool.
- Meanwhile in the bowl of your electric mixer blend together cream cheese, brown sugar, white sugar, cinnamon, ginger, cornstarch and vanilla.
- Once well combined, pour on top of your graham cracker/oat crust.
- To start your apple layer, arrange the thinly sliced apple on top of the cream cheese mixture in a single layer.
- Top with the Apple Crisp Topping. Bake at 350F for 40-50 minutes.
- Once it’s done cooking, cool for 15 minutes, then refrigerate overnight.
- Cut into squares. Serve with caramel drizzled over the top of cheesecake bars.