Catalina Chicken
Ingredients
- 4-6 boneless chicken thighs OR 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts pounded to even thickness
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- fresh thyme and cracked black pepper, for garnish (optional)
- steamed white rice, for serving (optional)
sauce
- 1⁄2 cup ketchup
- 1⁄2 cup sugar
- 1⁄2 cup red wine vinegar
- 1⁄2 cup onion, diced
- 3 tablespoons honey
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 cup olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
Instructions
- Combine all sauce ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Taste, and add salt and pepper if needed. Transfer ½ of the sauce to a large ziplock bag along with the chicken, seal, and chill for 30 minutes to an hour. Cover remaining sauce and set aside while chicken marinates.
- Drizzle a large pan or skillet with a bit of oil. Use tongs to transfer chicken to pan (discard bag and marinade). Cook chicken for 5-7 minutes over medium heat until browned, then flip. Add tomatoes to pan and continue to cook until chicken is cooked through completely.
- Drizzle reserved sauce over chicken and tomatoes and cook 1-2 minutes longer until heated through. Garnish with black pepper and fresh thyme if desired and serve alone or over steamed white rice.