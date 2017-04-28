Catalina Chicken

April 28th, 2017 | Written by:
Ingredients
  • 4-6 boneless chicken thighs OR 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts pounded to even thickness
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • fresh thyme and cracked black pepper, for garnish (optional)
  • steamed white rice, for serving (optional)
sauce
  • 1⁄2 cup ketchup
  • 1⁄2 cup sugar
  • 1⁄2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1⁄2 cup onion, diced
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons paprika
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 cup olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt (or to taste)
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
Instructions
  1. Combine all sauce ingredients to a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Taste, and add salt and pepper if needed. Transfer ½ of the sauce to a large ziplock bag along with the chicken, seal, and chill for 30 minutes to an hour. Cover remaining sauce and set aside while chicken marinates.
  2. Drizzle a large pan or skillet with a bit of oil. Use tongs to transfer chicken to pan (discard bag and marinade). Cook chicken for 5-7 minutes over medium heat until browned, then flip. Add tomatoes to pan and continue to cook until chicken is cooked through completely.
  3. Drizzle reserved sauce over chicken and tomatoes and cook 1-2 minutes longer until heated through. Garnish with black pepper and fresh thyme if desired and serve alone or over steamed white rice.






