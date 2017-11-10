Cauliflower Cheesy Mac

F&L Market has ground beef $1.99 a pound. This is comfort food at it’s best, and the carbs are cut drastically! Enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 lb lean grass fed ground beef

head of cauliflower (4 cups of florets)

4 tsp of flour

4 tsp butter

1 cup of milk

1 1/3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Himalayan salt

Instructions:

Stove Top/Oven: Spray a casserole dish with cooking spray and preheat your oven to 350. In a large skillet, cook ground beef until fully cooked. Drain any excess fat and place meat into the casserole dish. Wipe out your skillet. While you are cooking the beef, cut cauliflower into florets and steam 4 cups worth for about 6-8 minutes, or until tender on the outside but still crisp in the middle. In your skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Sprinkle in the flour and whisk together. Slowly whisk in the milk, and continue to whisk until the mixture comes to a boil and begins to thicken. Once thickened, remove sauce from heat and stir in 1 cup of cheddar cheese until fully melted, adding salt to taste. Combine beef, cauliflower, and cheese sauce in the casserole dish and mix well. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and bake at 350 for 20 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and beginning to brown. Enjoy!