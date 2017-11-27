Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

What a great dish for Monday Night Football! F & L Market has Fresh Ground Beef for $1.99 a pound. I like to serve this with a variety of dipping sauces – ketchup, mustard, and Thousand Island dressing. It’s a guilty pleasure, for sure!

Egg Roll ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

½ medium yellow onion, minced

1 tbsp vegetable oil for cooking

Salt and fresh cracked black pepper

5 slices American cheese

½ cup diced pickles

13-14 egg roll wrappers

1 egg white

Oil for frying

Sauce ingredients:

¼ cup mayo

1 tbsp tomato paste

1 garlic clove, pressed

1 tsp paprika

Salt and fresh cracked black pepper

Instructions: