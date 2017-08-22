Cheesy Taco Pasta

Ingredients

Directions:

  1. Cook the shelled pasta according to the directions on the box and drain.
  2. Add the ground beef to the pan and brown well.
  3. Drain the fat.
  4. Add the taco seasoning and 3/4 cup of water, stir and cook until water is gone.
  5. Add the pasta back into the pot with the salsa and cheese.
  6. Stir to combine.
  7. Serve immediately, preferably with crunchy tortilla chips on top.

Homemade Taco Seasoning:

1/4 cup chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon cayenne powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano
2 teaspoons paprika
3 tablespoons ground cumin
1 tablespoon Kosher salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
Add to a small coffee grinder or food processor and process until all blended and the oregano isn’t in small bits anymore.
Use 1-2 Tablespoons to equal 1 seasoning packet








