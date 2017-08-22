Cheesy Taco Pasta
Ingredients
- 1 pound large shells pasta
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 3/4 cup of water
- 1 cup jarred salsa
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Cook the shelled pasta according to the directions on the box and drain.
- Add the ground beef to the pan and brown well.
- Drain the fat.
- Add the taco seasoning and 3/4 cup of water, stir and cook until water is gone.
- Add the pasta back into the pot with the salsa and cheese.
- Stir to combine.
- Serve immediately, preferably with crunchy tortilla chips on top.
Homemade Taco Seasoning:
1/4 cup chili powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon cayenne powder
1 teaspoon dried oregano
2 teaspoons paprika
3 tablespoons ground cumin
1 tablespoon Kosher salt
2 teaspoons black pepper
Add to a small coffee grinder or food processor and process until all blended and the oregano isn’t in small bits anymore.
Use 1-2 Tablespoons to equal 1 seasoning packet