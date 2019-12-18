Chewy Gingerbread Bars

| By

Time: 15 minutes hands on + 10-12 minutes baking

Yield: One 9×9 pan full, cut as small or as large as you like

Recipe from the lovely and talented Jen Willaha

***Note: If you would like to double this recipe, use a large jelly roll pan (I used a 11 1/2 by 16 inch pan while experimenting) and bake at 350 for 20-25 minutes. Allow the bars to cool, then frost and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before cutting.

Gingerbread Bars:



3/4 C butter, melted

1 C sugar

1/4 C molasses

1 egg

2 C flour

2 t baking soda

1 t cinnamon

1/2 t salt

1/2 t ginger

1/2 t cloves

Cream Cheese Frosting:

4 ounces cream cheese (half a brick), softened

2 T butter, softened

2 C powdered sugar

1 T milk

1/2 t vanilla

dash salt

1. Pour the melted butter sugar…and molasses into your stand mixer, or large mixing bowl. Beat until well combined.

2. Add the egg and beat until smooth.

3. In a separate bowl toss together all of the dry ingredients.

4. Pour the dry ingredients into the mixer and beat, just until combined.

5. Spray a 9×9 pan with cooking spray and press the dough into it.

6. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes, do not over bake. Stick a knife into the center of the bars. If it comes out clean…remove the pan from the oven and let it cool completely. The bars will continue to cook a bit as they cool. Once frosted the bars will be put in the fridge for an hour…this will also help the bars to set up and not be too doughy.