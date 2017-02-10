Chicken Avocado Wrap

February 10th, 2017 | Written by:
Ingredients

2 cups shredded chicken
1 ripe avocado- mashed
2-4 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt (start with 2 and add more if the salad seems to dry)
1 ½-2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons finely diced red onion
2 green onion-sliced
Freshly ground black pepper- to taste
¼ teaspoon salt (or more to taste)
½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 ½ tablespoon fresh cilantro or parsley- chopped
½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese
5-6 Tortillas (8 or 10 inch diameter)

Instructions
  • NOTES: I had enough filling for 5 tortillas (10 inch diameter). You can use 6 (8 inch) tortillas.
  • In a large bowl combine all ingredients for Chicken Avocado salad. Stir until evenly blended.
  • Spread the mixture over tortilla and roll up tightly. Repeat with remaining salad.
  • Slice with serrated knife into ½ inch slices. You can slice them immediately or refrigerate until firm (about 30 mins). It’s easier to slice when chilled.

