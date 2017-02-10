Chicken Avocado Wrap

Ingredients

2 cups shredded chicken

1 ripe avocado- mashed

2-4 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt (start with 2 and add more if the salad seems to dry)

1 ½-2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons finely diced red onion

2 green onion-sliced

Freshly ground black pepper- to taste

¼ teaspoon salt (or more to taste)

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 ½ tablespoon fresh cilantro or parsley- chopped

½ cup shredded Cheddar cheese

5-6 Tortillas (8 or 10 inch diameter)



Instructions