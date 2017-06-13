Chicken Bacon Caesar Pasta
Ingredients
- 12 oz angel hair pasta
- 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips or chunked
- salt & pepper, to taste
- 6 slices of thick cut bacon, sliced
- 2 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup chicken broth
- 1 pint creamy Caesar dressing
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, plus extra for garnishing
- 2 tbsp lemon juice
- 1/4 cup finely diced fresh flat leaf parsley, optional
Instructions
- Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Reserve one cup of pasta water before straining.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, add the chicken and season it with salt and pepper, to taste. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through- about 5-6 minutes. Remove the cooked chicken to a plate, set aside.
- To the same skillet, add the bacon and fry until crispy. Transfer the bacon to a paper towel lined plate to soak up any excess grease. Drain excess grease, reserving about two tablespoons worth in the skillet.
- Reduce the heat to medium low. Add in the garlic, stirring and cooking, about a minute or until fragrant. Slowly stir in the broth, scraping the bottom of the skillet to deglaze the pan and loosen up those yummy browned bits. Cook until the broth has reduced by half.
- Stir in the dressing and bring the sauce to a slow simmer. If the sauce is too thick, stir in some of the pasta water, a few tablespoons at a time until your desired consistency is reached.
- Stir in the cheese, lemon juice, and parsley- if using- until evenly incorporated and the cheese is melted.
- Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and gently toss until it’s evenly coated in the Caesar sauce.
- Garnish with additional Parmesan to serve. You can also sprinkle with extra bacon crumbled and parsley when plating to serve. Enjoy.