Chicken Burritos With Roasted Jalapeno Sauce
Shredded Chicken Ingredients
- 2 lbs boneless chicken breasts
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 c salsa (I prefer hot, mild or medium would work too)
- 2 Tbsp brown sugar
- 2 jalapenos, chopped
- 1 14.5 can diced tomatoes with their juices
- 1 Tbsp each: chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano
- 1 tsp each salt, black pepper, chipotle chili powder
Shredded Chicken Directions
- Rub chicken with olive oil and place in the bottom of your crock pot
- Add the salsa, brown sugar, jalapenos, tomatoes, and all spices
- Cook on high 2-4 hours or low 6-7 hours until chicken is cooked through.
- Transfer the chicken to a cutting board and shred with 2 forks OR use your stand mixer to shred chicken on low speed (my favorite use for my KitchenAid mixer!)
- Return chicken to the crockpot and keep warm until ready to assemble burritos.
Creamy Roasted Jalapeno Sauce Ingredients
- 2 jalapeno peppers
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp butter
- 3 Tbsp flour
- 2 c low sodium chicken broth
- 1/2 tsp each salt, black pepper, cumin
- 1/2 c sour cream
- 1/2 c shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- Hot sauce to taste (optional)
Creamy Roasted Jalapeno Sauce Directions
- Roast your jalapenos – place the jalapenos over an open flame until all of the skin is completely charred. Transfer to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. After 10-15 minutes, peel off the charred skin (you may want to wear gloves!). Cut off the top of each jalapeno and slice down one side to open the jalapeno flat. Scrape away the seeds and then chop the jalapenos.
- Heat olive oil and butter in a sauce pan.
- Whisk in the flour and stir until combined and slightly bubbling, about 3 minutes
- Lower the heat to medium and slowly whisk in the chicken broth and add the spices. Continue to stir for about 3 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in the chopped jalapenos, sour cream and cheese. Taste and add hot sauce if you want more heat.
- You can make this a day in advance and then slowly reheat it on low, stirring often, when you are ready to make your burritos.
The Burritos
- 4-6 flour tortillas (burrito size)
- 1 c shredded cheddar cheese
- Cooking Spray
- Toppings (tomatoes, cilantro, avocado, etc)
- Line a cookie sheet with foil and top with cooling racks.
- Fill your burrito with chicken (drain the chicken from the liquid first, or just use tongs to pull out the chicken – you don’t want liquid in your burrito), top with some cheese, and roll by folding in the sides and rolling as you continue to tuck in the sides. Place seam side down and spray with cooking spray (both sides).
- Cook on 400 degrees for 18-20 minutes. Turn on the broiler at the end to quickly crisp; flip burritos over and crisp other side.
- Serve topped with the warm sauce and toppings.