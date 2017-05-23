Chicken Cabbage Stir Fry
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tbsp olive oil (divided)
- 3 cloves Garlic (minced)
- 1/2 large Onion (diced)
- 1 lb Chicken breast (cut into bite size pieces)
- 5 cups Cabbage (shredded)
- 1/2 large Bell peppers (chopped)
- 1/2 tsp ground ginger
- Sea Salt
- Black pepper
- Soy sauce
- 2 tbsp Chives (chopped)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large skillet or wok, over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds, until fragrant. Add onion. Cook for 5-7 minutes, until translucent.
- Increase heat to medium-high. Add the remaining olive oil and the chicken. Stir fry for 3-5 minutes, until the chicken is just golden. (Don’t overcook to avoid drying it out. You want it to be about 80%-90% done.)
- Add the cabbage, bell pepper, and soy sauce to tast. Season with ground ginger, sea salt, and black pepper. Stir fry for 3-5 minutes, until the cabbage is tender. Garnish with chives.