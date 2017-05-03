Chicken Filled Poblano

Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 1/2 cups white onion, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 zucchini ,shredded
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen corn
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can fire roasted tomatoes
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken, cooked and shredded
  • 2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 1/2 cups Monterrey jack cheese, shredded
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 6 large poblano peppers, cut in half horizontally and seeded
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Place prepared peppers in a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  3. In a large skillet heat oil; add onion, cook 5 minutes, add garlic continue cooking until onions are tender.
  4. Add zucchini, corn, tomatoes, chicken and cumin.
  5. Cook 10 minutes; add 1 cup cheese, sour cream, lime juice, salt and pepper; stir to combine.
  6. Spoon filling into prepared peppers.
  7. Bake 30 minutes, remove from oven, sprinkle remaining cheese over filling and bake until cheese melts (about 12 to 15 minutes).






