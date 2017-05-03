Chicken Filled Poblano
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 1/2 cups white onion, chopped
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 zucchini ,shredded
- 1 cup fresh or frozen corn
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can fire roasted tomatoes
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken, cooked and shredded
- 2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 1/2 cups Monterrey jack cheese, shredded
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 2 teaspoons fresh lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 6 large poblano peppers, cut in half horizontally and seeded
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place prepared peppers in a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- In a large skillet heat oil; add onion, cook 5 minutes, add garlic continue cooking until onions are tender.
- Add zucchini, corn, tomatoes, chicken and cumin.
- Cook 10 minutes; add 1 cup cheese, sour cream, lime juice, salt and pepper; stir to combine.
- Spoon filling into prepared peppers.
- Bake 30 minutes, remove from oven, sprinkle remaining cheese over filling and bake until cheese melts (about 12 to 15 minutes).