Chicken Lazone

(This is a relatively new recipe for me. It is delicious and low carb if you serve it over asparagus or go full out indulgence and serve with fettuccine or mashed potatoes. This recipe, will not disappoint.)

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 tsp chili powder

1 1/2 tsp onion powder

2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

2 lb chicken tenders

1/4 cup butter, divided

2 cups heavy cream

Combine salt, chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Sprinkle over both sides of chicken tenders.

In large saute pan, melt half of the butter over medium-high heat. Cook the chicken tenders until done, about 8 minutes.

Pour the cream and remaining butter into the skillet. Lower heat and simmer until the sauce thickens, about 5-7 minutes. Serve chicken and sauce over asparagus, pasta or mashed potatoes.