Ingredients:

– 4 chicken breast (about 1 1/2 lbs)

– 1 packet of taco seasoning

– 1 packet of ranch dressing

– 14 ounces of chicken broth

Place in a slow cooker on low for 5 hours then pull the chicken apart with two forks to shred it. Set up a nacho bar. I like to include salsa, cheese, sour cream , lettuce, tomatoes, avocados and black beans.