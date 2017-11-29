Chicken & Waffle Casserole

F & L Market has Boneless Chicken Breast for $1.69 a pound. This is a fun brunch casserole that has all the flavor of chicken and waffles for a crowd!

Ingredients:

10 toaster waffles

6 eggs

3/4 c. milk

1/4 c. maple syrup, plus more for drizzling

2 tbsp. melted butter

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 c. chopped chicken (If you want even more authentic taste, bread and bake or fry your tenders before adding.)

Directions: