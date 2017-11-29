Chicken & Waffle Casserole

November 29th, 2017 | Written by:
F & L Market has Boneless Chicken Breast for $1.69 a pound. This is a fun brunch casserole that has all the flavor of chicken and waffles for a crowd!

Ingredients:

  • 10 toaster waffles
  • 6 eggs
  • 3/4 c. milk
  • 1/4 c. maple syrup, plus more for drizzling
  • 2 tbsp. melted butter
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 c. chopped chicken (If you want even more authentic taste, bread and bake or fry your tenders before adding.)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Divide waffles between two large baking sheets and bake until crispy, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly before cutting into big chunks.
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, maple syrup, and butter. Season with salt and pepper.
  3. In a large casserole dish, combine waffles and breaded chicken, then pour the egg mixture on top. Grind pepper on top. Bake until the waffles are crispy, about 45 minutes.
  4. Serve warm with more maple syrup.









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test