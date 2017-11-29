Chicken & Waffle Casserole
This is a fun brunch casserole that has all the flavor of chicken and waffles for a crowd!
Ingredients:
- 10 toaster waffles
- 6 eggs
- 3/4 c. milk
- 1/4 c. maple syrup, plus more for drizzling
- 2 tbsp. melted butter
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 c. chopped chicken (If you want even more authentic taste, bread and bake or fry your tenders before adding.)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°. Divide waffles between two large baking sheets and bake until crispy, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool slightly before cutting into big chunks.
- In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, maple syrup, and butter. Season with salt and pepper.
- In a large casserole dish, combine waffles and breaded chicken, then pour the egg mixture on top. Grind pepper on top. Bake until the waffles are crispy, about 45 minutes.
- Serve warm with more maple syrup.