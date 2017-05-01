Chiles Rellenos Meatballs with Tomatillo Sauce

Ingredients

1 lb ground turkey

4 oz canned green chilies

1/2 cup ground oats or breadcrumbs

1 egg

1 tsp Mexican oregano

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp cumin

16 oz package Pepper Jack cheese Sticks

2 1/2 cups Tomatillo Sauce or Salsa

Preheat oven to 450°F. In a mixing bowl add the ground turkey, green chilies, ground oats (or bread crumbs), egg, Mexican oregano, garlic powder, salt and cumin. Mix thoroughly with your hands. Next, cut 4 cheese sticks into 16 cubes, about 1/2 inch in size. Press each cheese cube into the scoop with turkey mixture and then mold the meat mixture around to completely cover the chili/cheese cube. Place the meatballs in a greased 9×9″ baking pan. Pour the tomatillo sauce over the meatballs and then cover with aluminum foil to seal. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F and bake for 30 minutes with the last 5 minutes uncovered.

Recipe Notes

1. cut 4 cheese sticks into 16 cubes, about 1/2 inch in size. Press each cheese cube into the scoop with turkey mixture and then mold the meat mixture around to completely cover the chili/cheese cube. The cheese I get is a 16 oz bag, like string cheese sticks. I like to use Pepper Jack Cheese ones. If you can’t find them, use a block of cheese and cut into 1/2″ cubes. Save remaining cheese sticks for other use.