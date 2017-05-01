Chiles Rellenos Meatballs with Tomatillo Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 lb ground turkey
- 4 oz canned green chilies
- 1/2 cup ground oats or breadcrumbs
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp Mexican oregano
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 16 oz package Pepper Jack cheese Sticks
- 2 1/2 cups Tomatillo Sauce or Salsa
- Preheat oven to 450°F.
- In a mixing bowl add the ground turkey, green chilies, ground oats (or bread crumbs), egg, Mexican oregano, garlic powder, salt and cumin. Mix thoroughly with your hands.
- Next, cut 4 cheese sticks into 16 cubes, about 1/2 inch in size. Press each cheese cube into the scoop with turkey mixture and then mold the meat mixture around to completely cover the chili/cheese cube.
- Place the meatballs in a greased 9×9″ baking pan. Pour the tomatillo sauce over the meatballs and then cover with aluminum foil to seal. Reduce oven temperature to 350°F and bake for 30 minutes with the last 5 minutes uncovered.
Recipe Notes
1. cut 4 cheese sticks into 16 cubes, about 1/2 inch in size. Press each cheese cube into the scoop with turkey mixture and then mold the meat mixture around to completely cover the chili/cheese cube. The cheese I get is a 16 oz bag, like string cheese sticks. I like to use Pepper Jack Cheese ones. If you can’t find them, use a block of cheese and cut into 1/2″ cubes. Save remaining cheese sticks for other use.
Nutrition FactsChiles Rellenos Meatballs with Tomatillo SauceAmount Per ServingCalories 325Calories from Fat 1% Daily Value*Total Fat 0.1g0%Saturated Fat 4.2g21%Trans Fat 0.1gPolyunsaturated Fat 3.3gMonounsaturated Fat 4.2gCholesterol 124.5mg42%Total Carbohydrates 24.3g8%Dietary Fiber 4.2g17%Sugars 8.8gProtein 30.4g61%* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.