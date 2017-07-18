Chili Relleno Bake

Ingredients
  • 5 eggs
  • 1 3/4 cups whole milk
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 3 cans (7 ounce) whole green chilies, drained
  • 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
  • salsa, for serving (optional)
Directions
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly coat a 3-quart baking dish with nonstick spray.
  2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper, until thoroughly combined.
  3. Open up each chili and clean out any seeds; place half of them on the bottom of the baking dish, laying them flat. Sprinkle 1 cup of the jack cheese and 1/2 cup of the cheddar on top. Repeat layers once. Pour egg mixture over the top.
  4. Place in the oven and bake for 45 minutes until puffed up in the center and golden around the edges.
  5. Let stand and cool for 5-10 minutes before cutting. Slice into squares and serve with salsa, if desired. Enjoy!








