Chili Relleno Bake
Ingredients
- 5 eggs
- 1 3/4 cups whole milk
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 3 cans (7 ounce) whole green chilies, drained
- 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
- salsa, for serving (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly coat a 3-quart baking dish with nonstick spray.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper, until thoroughly combined.
- Open up each chili and clean out any seeds; place half of them on the bottom of the baking dish, laying them flat. Sprinkle 1 cup of the jack cheese and 1/2 cup of the cheddar on top. Repeat layers once. Pour egg mixture over the top.
- Place in the oven and bake for 45 minutes until puffed up in the center and golden around the edges.
- Let stand and cool for 5-10 minutes before cutting. Slice into squares and serve with salsa, if desired. Enjoy!