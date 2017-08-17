Chinese Pork Meatball

The five-spice powder infuses the char siew with its unmistakable flavor, and I love charring the outside just a bit for that seared barbecue crispness.
Course: Appetizer
Servings: 20 meatballs Calories: 91 cal
Ingredients
  • 1 pound ground pork
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon minced ginger
  • 3 garlic cloves , minced
  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon five-spice powder
  • 2 pinches ground white pepper
  • 3 tablespoons peanut oil
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, combine the pork, cornstarch, ginger,garlic, brown sugar, soy sauce, five-spice powder, and pepper, and mix well.
  2. Roll 1 heaping tablespoon of pork mixture into a ball and continue until all the pork mixture is used.
  3. In a wok over medium heat, heat the peanut oil. Using a wok spatula, spread the oil to coat enough of the wok surface to fry about 10 meatballs at a time. Lower the meatballs into the wok in batches.
  4. Cook without moving for about 2 minutes, or until the bottoms are cooked through. Use the spatula to carefully rotate the meatballs to cook on the other sides.
  5. Keep rotating the meatballs gently until cooked through.
  6. Serving Tip For a heavenly dipping sauce, combine equal parts low-sodium soy sauce and honey.








