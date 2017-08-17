Chinese Pork Meatball

The five-spice powder infuses the char siew with its unmistakable flavor, and I love charring the outside just a bit for that seared barbecue crispness.

Course: Appetizer

Servings: 20 meatballs Calories: 91 cal

Ingredients

1 pound ground pork

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon minced ginger

3 garlic cloves , minced

2 teaspoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon five-spice powder

2 pinches ground white pepper

3 tablespoons peanut oil

Instructions