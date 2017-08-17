Chinese Pork Meatball
The five-spice powder infuses the char siew with its unmistakable flavor, and I love charring the outside just a bit for that seared barbecue crispness.
Course: Appetizer
Servings: 20 meatballs Calories: 91 cal
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground pork
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon minced ginger
- 3 garlic cloves , minced
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon five-spice powder
- 2 pinches ground white pepper
- 3 tablespoons peanut oil
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine the pork, cornstarch, ginger,garlic, brown sugar, soy sauce, five-spice powder, and pepper, and mix well.
- Roll 1 heaping tablespoon of pork mixture into a ball and continue until all the pork mixture is used.
- In a wok over medium heat, heat the peanut oil. Using a wok spatula, spread the oil to coat enough of the wok surface to fry about 10 meatballs at a time. Lower the meatballs into the wok in batches.
- Cook without moving for about 2 minutes, or until the bottoms are cooked through. Use the spatula to carefully rotate the meatballs to cook on the other sides.
- Keep rotating the meatballs gently until cooked through.
- Serving Tip For a heavenly dipping sauce, combine equal parts low-sodium soy sauce and honey.