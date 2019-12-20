Chive Biscuit Ornaments

F & L Has a great Stocking stuffer idea – give a gift, get a gift back!
That’s right – for every $100.00 in F&L gift cards you purchase, you receive a $10 gift card for FREE!
Ingredients
- 3-1/4 cups biscuit/baking mix
- 1/2 cup Kerrygold shredded cheddar cheese
- 1 tablespoon minced chives
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 12 whole chives
Directions
- In a large bowl, combine the biscuit mix, cheese, minced chives and pepper flakes. Stir in cream just until moistened.
- Turn onto a lightly floured surface; knead 8-10 times. Pat to 1/2-in. thickness. Cut with a floured 3-in. bell-shaped cookie cutter. Using a 1/2-in. round cookie cutter, cut a hole near top of each biscuit.
- Place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 450° until golden brown, 8-10 minutes. Remove to wire racks. Thread one whole chive through each biscuit hole; tie a knot. Serve warm.