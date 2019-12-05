Christmas Cranberry Trifle

F & L Market has a special right now where if you buy $100 worth of F & L Gift Cards you get a $10 . This easy cranberry trifle features soft cake layered with sweet tart cranberries and homemade custard. This beautiful dessert is perfect for any time of year!
CRANBERRY LAYER
-
24 oz fresh cranberries 2 packages
-
1-1/2 cups water
-
1 cup sugar
-
1 cinnamon stick
CUSTARD LAYER
-
1 1/3 cups sugar
-
3 tablespoons cornstarch
-
1/4 teaspoon salt
-
4 1/2 cups 2% milk
-
9 egg yolks
-
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
-
1 tablespoon butter
CAKE
-
1 9×13 white cake baked, cooled and cubed
-
Whipped cream for decorating
-
Sugared Cranberries for decorating
Instructions
CRANBERRY LAYER
-
Combine all cranberry layer ingredients in a saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and cook uncovered about 10 minutes. Cool completely. Discard cinnamon stick.
CUSTARD
-
Combine sugar, cornstarch, and salt in a large saucepan. Whisk in milk. Stir over medium-high heat until mixture reaches a boil, let boil 2 minutes while stirring.
-
Whisk egg yolks in a small bowl. Slowly add 1 cup of the hot milk mixture to the eggs while whisking. Return the mixture to the sauce pan and stir over medium heat until thick and bubbly. Let boil 2 minutes.
-
Remove from heat and stir in butter and vanilla.
-
Cool in the saucepan for 15-20 minutes stirring occasionally. Pour into a large bowl and place plastic wrap on the surface. Refrigerate until completely cooled.
ASSEMBLY
-
Place half of the cake cubes on the bottom of a trifle bowl. Top with half of the cranberry mixture and half of the custard. Repeat layers.
-
Top with whipped cream and candied cranberries if desired