Christmas Morning French Toast Casserole

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, melted

1/3 cup sugar

2 eggs

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream (half & half works too)

3 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

Instructions

1. In a large glass bowl, melt butter with sugar.

2. Beat in eggs, cream, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla.

3. Open canned cinnamon rolls, slice each cinnamon roll into fourths. Place cinnamon roll pieces into the bowl of egg mixture and toss to thoroughly coat. Then pour the pieces, coated in egg mixture, into a greased 9×12 casserole dish and spread out evenly. Use any leftover egg mixture to coat the casserole.

4. Sprinkle with pecans and then bake on 350˚ on a low rack for 35-40 minutes or until brown (I stuck a toothpick inside to determine if the casserole was ready. I like mine a little on the moist side, baked for about 35 minutes.)

5. Remove casserole from oven. Warm icing from cinnamon rolls in microwave for 15 seconds; pour evenly over bake.

*I have prepared it the night ahead without the pecan, cover and refrigerate. I put the pecans on right before I bake it. I usually stick to around 35 mins so as not to dry it out.