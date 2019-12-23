Christmas Sausage Stuffing Balls

F & L market has Stove Top Stuffing on Sale for 1.29 a box. This recipe takes a lowly box of stuffing and turns it into something special for your Christmas Buffett!

And now for the stuffing balls.

Sausage & Stuffing Balls

Ingredients

1 lb sausage meat

1 stalk celery, finely diced

1/2 medium onion, finely diced

1/4 cup dried cranberries, finely chopped

1/2 cup aged cheddar cheese, shredded

1 box Stove Top Stuffing mix

1 cup chicken broth

2 eggs

Directions

Preheat oven to 375. Line a cookie tray with parchment paper or Silpat baking mat set aside.

In a medium frying pan, cook sausage meat until no longer pink. Add in the celery and onion and cook, stirring often, until vegetables have softened – about 4 – 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool a bit.

In a large bowl, combine cranberries, cheese, and Stove Top Stuffing. Stir in the cooked sausage mixture.

Add in the chicken broth and 2 eggs. Stir well to combine. (You may want to use your hands to make sure everything is really mixed!)

Using a cookie scoop (or pinch off a golf ball-sized amount of the mixture), press mixture into a ball and set on a prepared cookie sheet.

Bake at 375 for about 15 minutes or so, until balls are cooked through and tops are browned. (**Note – you can also prep these in the morning and simply cover on the cookie sheet and refrigerate until ready to cook the rest of the meal.)