Cincinnati Chili

December 1st, 2017 | Written by:
F & L Market has Fresh Ground Beef $21.00 for a 10lb roll. This is a great recipe for Cincinnati Chili. I was suspicious at first, but this is delicious!

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 2 onions, finely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 3/4 teaspoon allspice
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 2 (8 ounce) cans tomato sauce
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 teaspoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 pounds 85/15 ground beef
  • Cooked spaghetti, for serving
  • Shredded cheese, dark red kidney beans, finely chopped onions, and oyster crackers for serving

Instructions:

  1. In a Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat, heat oil until shimmering. Cook onions until softened, about 5 minutes.
  2. Stir in garlic, chili powder, oregano, cinnamon, allspice, and cloves until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broth, tomato sauce, vinegar, tomato paste, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
  3. Stir in beef and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 15 to 20 minutes.
  4. Serve over cooked spaghetti with desired toppings such as cheese, beans, onions, and crackers.









