Cincinnati Chili
F & L Market has Fresh Ground Beef $21.00 for a 10lb roll. This is a great recipe for Cincinnati Chili. I was suspicious at first, but this is delicious!
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 onions, finely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 3/4 teaspoon allspice
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 2 (8 ounce) cans tomato sauce
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 pounds 85/15 ground beef
- Cooked spaghetti, for serving
- Shredded cheese, dark red kidney beans, finely chopped onions, and oyster crackers for serving
Instructions:
- In a Dutch oven or large pot over medium-high heat, heat oil until shimmering. Cook onions until softened, about 5 minutes.
- Stir in garlic, chili powder, oregano, cinnamon, allspice, and cloves until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add broth, tomato sauce, vinegar, tomato paste, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper.
- Stir in beef and bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, about 15 to 20 minutes.
- Serve over cooked spaghetti with desired toppings such as cheese, beans, onions, and crackers.