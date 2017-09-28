Coca Cola Pulled Pork

F&L Market has Whole Boston Butt $1.49 and Coca Cola is 2 for $3.00. This is a delicious way to use both products for one delicious entree!

Ingredients:

Whole Pork Shoulder Roast or Boston Butt (with or without bones)

12 oz can of Coke

1 Tbs Onion Powder

1 Tbs Garlic Powder

1 Tbs Black Pepper

1 Tbs Salt

1 bottle of your favorite Barbecue Sauce (I use Sweet Baby Rays)

Instructions: