Coca Cola Pulled Pork

September 28th, 2017 | Written by:
F&L Market has Whole Boston Butt $1.49 and Coca Cola is 2 for $3.00. This is a delicious way to use both products for one delicious entree!
Ingredients:
  • Whole Pork Shoulder Roast or Boston Butt (with or without bones)
  • 12 oz can of Coke
  • 1 Tbs Onion Powder
  • 1 Tbs Garlic Powder
  • 1 Tbs Black Pepper
  • 1 Tbs Salt
  • 1 bottle of your favorite Barbecue Sauce (I use Sweet Baby Rays)
Instructions:
  1. Remove any thick sections of fat from the outside of the pork roast.
  2. Whisk spices together and rub all over the pork roast.
  3. Place pork roast into sprayed crockpot.
  4. Pour can of Coke over roast.
  5. Cover and cook on HIGH for 5 hours or LOW for 10 hours.
  6. Remove roast from crockpot. You may need to use a slotted spoon because it will be falling apart.
  7. Remove and discard bones.
  8. Reserve ½ cup of juices from the crockpot and discard the rest.
  9. Shred meat using two forks, then return shredded meat to crockpot.
  10. Add reserved juices and the entire bottle of barbecue sauce. Stir well.
  11. Set heat to low and cook 30 more minutes before serving.









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test