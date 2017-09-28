Coca Cola Pulled Pork
F&L Market has Whole Boston Butt $1.49 and Coca Cola is 2 for $3.00. This is a delicious way to use both products for one delicious entree!
Ingredients:
- Whole Pork Shoulder Roast or Boston Butt (with or without bones)
- 12 oz can of Coke
- 1 Tbs Onion Powder
- 1 Tbs Garlic Powder
- 1 Tbs Black Pepper
- 1 Tbs Salt
- 1 bottle of your favorite Barbecue Sauce (I use Sweet Baby Rays)
Instructions:
- Remove any thick sections of fat from the outside of the pork roast.
- Whisk spices together and rub all over the pork roast.
- Place pork roast into sprayed crockpot.
- Pour can of Coke over roast.
- Cover and cook on HIGH for 5 hours or LOW for 10 hours.
- Remove roast from crockpot. You may need to use a slotted spoon because it will be falling apart.
- Remove and discard bones.
- Reserve ½ cup of juices from the crockpot and discard the rest.
- Shred meat using two forks, then return shredded meat to crockpot.
- Add reserved juices and the entire bottle of barbecue sauce. Stir well.
- Set heat to low and cook 30 more minutes before serving.