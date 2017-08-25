Coconut Cream Cheese Pound Cake
(If I make desserts these days I do that on the weekend. This is just one of my many pound cake recipes. So delicious, enjoy!)
Ingredients
- 1 cup butter, room temperature
- 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 3 cups granulated sugar
- 6 eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract (or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon coconut extract)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 3 cups all purpose flour
- 2 cups shredded flaked coconut
Glaze
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 2-3 tablespoons milk
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat a 10 cup bundt pan with nonstick spray OR coat with shortening and lightly dust with flour, tapping off excess. Set aside.
- In the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment beat the butter and cream cheese together on medium speed until smooth. Add in sugar and mix for 2 minutes, until light and fluffy.
- Add in eggs, one at a time, the extract(s), salt, and baking powder until mixed, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary.
- Turn the mixer to low and add in the flour, mixing until just incorporated.
- Stir in the coconut.
- Spread batter into your prepared pan and bake for 70-80 minutes, or until a toothpick