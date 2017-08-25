Coconut Cream Cheese Pound Cake

August 25th, 2017 | Written by:
(If I make desserts these days I do that on the weekend. This is just one of my many pound cake recipes. So delicious, enjoy!)
Ingredients
  • 1 cup butter, room temperature
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
  • 3 cups granulated sugar
  • 6 eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract (or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon coconut extract)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 3 cups all purpose flour
  • 2 cups shredded flaked coconut
Glaze
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 2-3 tablespoons milk
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat a 10 cup bundt pan with nonstick spray OR coat with shortening and lightly dust with flour, tapping off excess. Set aside.
  2. In the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment beat the butter and cream cheese together on medium speed until smooth. Add in sugar and mix for 2 minutes, until light and fluffy.
  3. Add in eggs, one at a time, the extract(s), salt, and baking powder until mixed, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary.
  4. Turn the mixer to low and add in the flour, mixing until just incorporated.
  5. Stir in the coconut.
  6. Spread batter into your prepared pan and bake for 70-80 minutes, or until a toothpick








Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test