Coconut Cream Cheese Pound Cake

(If I make desserts these days I do that on the weekend. This is just one of my many pound cake recipes. So delicious, enjoy!)

Ingredients

1 cup butter, room temperature

8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

3 cups granulated sugar

6 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract (or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon coconut extract)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

3 cups all purpose flour

2 cups shredded flaked coconut

Glaze

2 cups powdered sugar

2-3 tablespoons milk

Instructions