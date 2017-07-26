Coconut Lime Shrimp

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 onion , diced
  • 3 garlic cloves , minced
  • 1 tomato , diced
  • 1 green pepper (poblano, jalapeno, etc…), cut into thin rounds
  • salt and fresh ground pepper , to taste
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 1 bag (16-ounces) medium shrimp, thawed, peeled and deveined
  • 1 lime , juiced + lime wedges for serving
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro or parsley , for serving
  • prepared pasta or rice , for serving
  • crushed red pepper , for garnish (optional)
  • grated parmesan cheese , for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

  1. Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
  2. Cook onion for 1 to 2 minutes, or until it begins to soften.
  3. Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
  4. Add tomatoes and peppers; season with salt and ground pepper, and continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until tomatoes begin to soften.
  5. Pour in the coconut milk and bring to a boil.
  6. Add shrimp and continue to cook until shrimp are pink, about 4 minutes.
  7. Remove from heat and stir in lime juice.
  8. Spoon shrimp mixture over pasta or rice and sprinkle with cilantro.
  9. Serve with lime wedges and a sprinkle of crushed red pepper OR grated parmesan cheese.








