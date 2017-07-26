Coconut Lime Shrimp

Ingredients:
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 onion , diced
- 3 garlic cloves , minced
- 1 tomato , diced
- 1 green pepper (poblano, jalapeno, etc…), cut into thin rounds
- salt and fresh ground pepper , to taste
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 1 bag (16-ounces) medium shrimp, thawed, peeled and deveined
- 1 lime , juiced + lime wedges for serving
- 1/4 cup chopped cilantro or parsley , for serving
- prepared pasta or rice , for serving
- crushed red pepper , for garnish (optional)
- grated parmesan cheese , for garnish (optional)
Instructions:
- Heat oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
- Cook onion for 1 to 2 minutes, or until it begins to soften.
- Stir in garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.
- Add tomatoes and peppers; season with salt and ground pepper, and continue to cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until tomatoes begin to soften.
- Pour in the coconut milk and bring to a boil.
- Add shrimp and continue to cook until shrimp are pink, about 4 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in lime juice.
- Spoon shrimp mixture over pasta or rice and sprinkle with cilantro.
- Serve with lime wedges and a sprinkle of crushed red pepper OR grated parmesan cheese.
