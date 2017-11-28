Country Ham Corn Chowder
F & L Market has Daniel Boone Country Ham for $2.49 a pound. This a great recipe to use leftover ham. My boys LOVE this recipe!
Ingredients:
- 1 1.5 lb bag potatoes diced
- 1 small onion diced
- 2 carrots peeled and diced
- 2 stalks celery diced
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 8 oz ham diced
- 1 15.25 oz can corn (I like to use shoe peg corn or a silver queen, undrained)
- 1 32 oz container chicken broth
- 2 cups milk
- 1-2 cups instant mashed potato flakes
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Dice potatoes, onion, carrots, and celery.
- Place diced veggies into crock pot (slow cooker) along with minced garlic, diced ham, dried thyme, can of corn, and chicken broth.
- Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours.
- Then pour in two cups of milk.
- Depending on how thick you like your chowder, add 1-2 cups of instant mashed potato flakes. Start with one cup, stir, cover with a lid, and let sit for 5 minutes. If it’s not thick enough for you, slowly add in a little more. No more than two cups because it will thicken the longer it cooks.
- Allow the chowder to cook for an additional 20 minutes on low. Give it a taste and season with salt and pepper, to taste.