Country Ham Corn Chowder

F & L Market has Daniel Boone Country Ham for $2.49 a pound. This a great recipe to use leftover ham. My boys LOVE this recipe!

Ingredients:

1 1.5 lb bag potatoes diced

1 small onion diced

2 carrots peeled and diced

2 stalks celery diced

2 cloves garlic minced

1 tsp dried thyme

8 oz ham diced

1 15.25 oz can corn (I like to use shoe peg corn or a silver queen, undrained)

1 32 oz container chicken broth

2 cups milk

1-2 cups instant mashed potato flakes

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions: