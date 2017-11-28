Country Ham Corn Chowder

F & L Market has Daniel Boone Country Ham for $2.49 a pound. This a great recipe to use leftover ham. My boys LOVE this recipe!
Ingredients:
  • 1 1.5 lb bag potatoes diced
  • 1 small onion diced
  • 2 carrots peeled and diced
  • 2 stalks celery diced
  • 2 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 tsp dried thyme
  • 8 oz ham diced
  • 1 15.25 oz can corn (I like to use shoe peg corn or a silver queen, undrained)
  • 1 32 oz container chicken broth
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1-2 cups instant mashed potato flakes
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
  1. Dice potatoes, onion, carrots, and celery.
  2. Place diced veggies into crock pot (slow cooker) along with minced garlic, diced ham, dried thyme, can of corn, and chicken broth.
  3. Cover and cook on low for 8-10 hours.
  4. Then pour in two cups of milk.
  5. Depending on how thick you like your chowder, add 1-2 cups of instant mashed potato flakes. Start with one cup, stir, cover with a lid, and let sit for 5 minutes. If it’s not thick enough for you, slowly add in a little more. No more than two cups because it will thicken the longer it cooks.
  6. Allow the chowder to cook for an additional 20 minutes on low. Give it a taste and season with salt and pepper, to taste.









