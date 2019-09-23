Crack Chicken Chili

F & L Market has EVERYTHING you need to make this crazy good crock pot meal the entire family will love. I do not use the bacon and I allow people to add the shredded cheddar to taste. Delicious just the same !
2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
1 (11 or 15-oz) can corn, drained
1 (15-oz) can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 (10-oz) can diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained
2 cups chicken broth 1 cup cooked, chopped bacon
1 (1-oz) packet Hidden Valley Ranch Original seasoning & salad dressing mix
1 tsp cumin
1 Tbsp chili powder
1 tsp onion powder 1
(8-oz) package cream cheese 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
instructions: Place chicken at bottom of slow cooker. Add corn, black beans, diced tomatoes and green chilies, chicken broth, cumin, chili powder, onion powder ranch seasoning and bacon. Stir together. Place cream cheese on top of chicken. Cover with lid and cook on LOW for 6-8 hours. Remove chicken from slow cooker and shred with 2 forks. Return to slow cooker. Stir cheddar cheese into chili.