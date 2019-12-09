Cranberry Jalapeno Dip

F & L Market is giving away a $10 gift card for every $100 of gift cards sold. That’s more than enough to pick up the ingredients for my delicious holiday appetizer dip that will spice up any event you attend this season!

3/4 to 1 Cup sugar (according to taste)

Use hand food chopper to chop cranberries. (This process is a bit time consuming, but it is best to not use a food processor to chop these as the cranberries liquify too much.)

Chop green onion, jalapeño peppers and cilantro.

In a medium-sized bowl, add chopped cranberries, green onion, cilantro and jalapeños.

Add sugar, lemon juice and salt on top of cranberry mixture and stir gently until blended.

Cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator overnight.

Take cranberry mixture out of the refrigerator and stir all ingredients together. Strain out all liquid using a collander with small holes.

Whip softened cream cheese with hand mixer until smooth (about 2 minutes) and spread cream cheese over bottom of a pie plate or 9×9 dish.

Pour cranberry mixture atop cream cheese and keep in refrigerator until ready to serve.