Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Wraps
Ingredients
- 3 cup cooked, shredded chicken
- ½ cup dried, sweetened cranberries
- ½ cup chopped pecans
- ¾ cup chopped celery
- ½ cup Duke mayonnaise
- Salt, optional
- White pepper, optional
- 1 teaspoon Parsley, fresh
- 4 large tortillas or wraps
Instructions
- In a large bowl combine chicken, cranberries, pecans and celery
- Stir to combine
- Add mayonnaise, salt, white pepper and mix well
- Place tortilla on a plate
- Layer with a spoonful of chicken mixture, sprinkle with a pinch of fresh parsley
- Roll wrap, cut and enjoy