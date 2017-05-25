Cranberry Pecan Chicken Salad Wraps

May 25th, 2017 | Written by:
Ingredients
  • 3 cup cooked, shredded chicken
  • ½ cup dried, sweetened cranberries
  • ½ cup chopped pecans
  • ¾ cup chopped celery
  • ½ cup Duke mayonnaise
  • Salt, optional
  • White pepper, optional
  • 1 teaspoon Parsley, fresh
  • 4 large tortillas or wraps
Instructions
  1. In a large bowl combine chicken, cranberries, pecans and celery
  2. Stir to combine
  3. Add mayonnaise, salt, white pepper and mix well
  4. Place tortilla on a plate
  5. Layer with a spoonful of chicken mixture, sprinkle with a pinch of fresh parsley
  6. Roll wrap, cut and enjoy








