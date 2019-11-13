Cranberry Pecan Slaw

F & L Market is getting you ready for Thanksgiving with Whole Turkeys .79 a pound and amazing Sugar Tree Spiral Ham (The ham we served at our 25th Anniversary Party) is only $1.39 a pound. Serve it up with this amazing slaw recipe that will make your gathering extra special.
2 11 oz bagged slaw
1 large honey crisp
1 cup dried cranberries
1 cup of chopped pecan
4 green onions
Mix together the slaw, honey crisp apple, cranberries and onions. Toss with the following dressing.
3/4 cup of Dukes Mayo
3/4 cup sour cream
1/4 cup of apple cider vinegar
2 T Honey
1/2 salt
Top with pecan right before serving