Creamy Beef and Tomato Cheese Stew

Published October 14, 2019 | By Janet Rose
F & L Market has ground beef for $2.69 a pound. Use it for this delicious Fall stew. Ground chicken, venison or turkey is delicious too!
INGREDIENTS
  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1 onion (diced)
  • 3 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 1 (26 ounce) jar spaghetti sauce
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes (drained)
  • 1 (4 ounce) package cream cheese (room temperature)
  • 1/4 cup fresh chopped basil (divided)
  • 1 1/2 cups whole wheat elbow macaroni
INSTRUCTIONS
  1. In a large skillet over medium heat, add the ground beef and onion and cook until the beef is no longer pink. Add in garlic and cook for a minute more.
  2. Add salt, pepper and oregano to the beef and stir to combine.
  3. Pour in chicken stock, spaghetti sauce, and diced tomatoes, then bring the soup to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.
  4. Whisk in the cream cheese until it is completely mixed in and then add 1/2 of the fresh basil.
  5. Pour in the pasta, stir and let cook for another 10 minutes with the lid on or until the pasta is tender.
  6. Spoon into bowls and garnish with the leftover basil.
