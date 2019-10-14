Creamy Beef and Tomato Cheese Stew

F & L Market has ground beef for $2.69 a pound. Use it for this delicious Fall stew. Ground chicken, venison or turkey is delicious too!
INGREDIENTS
-
1 pound lean ground beef
-
1 onion (diced)
-
3 teaspoons minced garlic
-
2 teaspoons salt
-
1/4 teaspoon pepper
-
1 teaspoon oregano
-
4 cups chicken stock
-
1 (26 ounce) jar spaghetti sauce
-
1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes (drained)
-
1 (4 ounce) package cream cheese (room temperature)
-
1/4 cup fresh chopped basil (divided)
-
1 1/2 cups whole wheat elbow macaroni
INSTRUCTIONS
-
In a large skillet over medium heat, add the ground beef and onion and cook until the beef is no longer pink. Add in garlic and cook for a minute more.
-
Add salt, pepper and oregano to the beef and stir to combine.
-
Pour in chicken stock, spaghetti sauce, and diced tomatoes, then bring the soup to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.
-
Whisk in the cream cheese until it is completely mixed in and then add 1/2 of the fresh basil.
-
Pour in the pasta, stir and let cook for another 10 minutes with the lid on or until the pasta is tender.
-
Spoon into bowls and garnish with the leftover basil.
-
