Creamy Beef and Tomato Cheese Stew

F & L Market has ground beef for $2.69 a pound. Use it for this delicious Fall stew. Ground chicken, venison or turkey is delicious too!

In a large skillet over medium heat, add the ground beef and onion and cook until the beef is no longer pink. Add in garlic and cook for a minute more.

Add salt, pepper and oregano to the beef and stir to combine.

Pour in chicken stock, spaghetti sauce, and diced tomatoes, then bring the soup to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes.

Whisk in the cream cheese until it is completely mixed in and then add 1/2 of the fresh basil.

Pour in the pasta, stir and let cook for another 10 minutes with the lid on or until the pasta is tender.