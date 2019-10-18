Creamy Fajita Pasta

Sign up to be a VIP Customer with F&L Market by texting FL Market to 71441. Get great coupons and the latest sale items sent directly to your phone!
Ingredients
-
1 pound chicken breast (boneless, skinless) 1/2 inch diced
-
2 tablespoons fajita seasoning homemade or store bought
-
1 tablespoon olive oil
-
1 red bell pepper seeded and thinly sliced
-
1 green bell pepper seeded and thinly sliced
-
1 yellow bell pepper seeded and thinly sliced
-
1 medium yellow onion peeled and thinly sliced
-
4 cloves garlic minced
-
1 cup half and half (or cream)
-
1/2 cup Monterey jack cheese shredded
-
2 tablespoons cilantro minced
-
8 ounces pasta cooked al dente
Instructions
-
Combine chicken breast and fajita seasoning in a medium bowl.
-
Heat olive oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken for 7 minutes or until almost fully cooked.
-
Add in the peppers and the onion. Cook until the chicken is completely cooked and peppers and onion are slightly softened, about 4 minutes. Add in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds or until fragrant.
-
Pour in the half and half and the shredded cheese, stir to combine until slightly thickened.
-
Add cilantro and cooked pasta and stir to combine.
-
If not thick and creamy continue to cook until it reaches desired consistency.