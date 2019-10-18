Download the WLNI App

Creamy Fajita Pasta

Published October 18, 2019 | By Janet Rose
Sign up to be a VIP Customer with F&L Market by texting FL Market to 71441. Get great coupons and the latest sale items sent directly to your phone!
Ingredients
  • 1 pound chicken breast (boneless, skinless) 1/2 inch diced
  • 2 tablespoons fajita seasoning homemade or store bought
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 red bell pepper seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1 green bell pepper seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1 yellow bell pepper seeded and thinly sliced
  • 1 medium yellow onion peeled and thinly sliced
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 cup half and half (or cream)
  • 1/2 cup Monterey jack cheese shredded
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro minced
  • 8 ounces pasta cooked al dente
Instructions
  1. Combine chicken breast and fajita seasoning in a medium bowl.
  2. Heat olive oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken for 7 minutes or until almost fully cooked.
  3. Add in the peppers and the onion. Cook until the chicken is completely cooked and peppers and onion are slightly softened, about 4 minutes. Add in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds or until fragrant.
  4. Pour in the half and half and the shredded cheese, stir to combine until slightly thickened.
  5. Add cilantro and cooked pasta and stir to combine.
  6. If not thick and creamy continue to cook until it reaches desired consistency.

WLNI - Mel Wheeler, Inc.