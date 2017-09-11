Creamy Herb Chicken

September 11th, 2017 | Written by:
Chicken:
  • 4 chicken breasts (pounded 1/2-inch thin)
  • 2 teaspoons each of onion powder and garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon fresh chopped parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon each of dried thyme and dried rosemary*
  • salt and pepper , to season
Sauce:
  • 4 cloves garlic , minced (or 1 tablespoon minced garlic)
  • 1 teaspoon fresh chopped parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon each of dried thyme and dried rosemary
  • 1 cup milk (or half and half)*
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper , to taste
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch mixed with 1 tablespoon water , until smooth
 Cooking directions:
  1. Coat chicken breasts with the onion and garlic powders and herbs. Season generously with salt and pepper.
  2. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil a large pan or skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken breasts until opaque and no longer pink inside (about 5 minutes each side, depending on thickness). Transfer to a plate; set aside.
  3. To the same pan or skillet, heat another 2 teaspoons of olive oil and sauté garlic, with parsley, thyme and rosemary, for about 1 minute, or until fragrant.
  4. Stir in milk (or cream); season with salt and pepper, to taste.
  5. Bring to a boil; add the cornstarch mixture to the centre of the pan, quickly stirring, until sauce has thickened slightly. Reduce heat and simmer gently for a further minute to allow the sauce to thicken more.
  6. Return chicken to the skillet. Sprinkle with extra herbs if desired. Serve immediately









Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test