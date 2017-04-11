Creamy Italian Easter Asparagus

Ingredients
  • About 1 lb (1 bunch) asparagus, small/medium thickness
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
  • Salt to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper to taste
  • ½ cup freshly grated Asiago cheese
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Instructions
  1. Preheat the oven to 400 and lightly grease a 1.5-2 quart baking pan. (8×8 baking pan should work too.)
  2. Wash and dry the asparagus stalks. Trim off the white ends, if any. Place asparagus into the baking dish and spread them evenly.
  3. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together heavy cream, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and grated Asiago cheese.
  4. Pour heavy cream mixture all over the asparagus.
  5. Spread mozzarella cheese over the top.
  6. Bake for 18-20 minutes. (This is a good time for small to medium thickness of asparagus.)

