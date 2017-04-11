Creamy Italian Easter Asparagus
Ingredients
- About 1 lb (1 bunch) asparagus, small/medium thickness
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 Tbsp Italian seasoning
- Salt to taste
- Fresh cracked black pepper to taste
- ½ cup freshly grated Asiago cheese
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 and lightly grease a 1.5-2 quart baking pan. (8×8 baking pan should work too.)
- Wash and dry the asparagus stalks. Trim off the white ends, if any. Place asparagus into the baking dish and spread them evenly.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together heavy cream, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and grated Asiago cheese.
- Pour heavy cream mixture all over the asparagus.
- Spread mozzarella cheese over the top.
- Bake for 18-20 minutes. (This is a good time for small to medium thickness of asparagus.)