Crescent Roll Tomato Basil Squares
(This is a delicious , fresh tasting way to use your garden tomatoes. Serve with a nice salad, and dinner is served in a flash!)
Ingredients:
- 1 package Crescent Rolls
- 2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
- 4 garden fresh tomatoes, sliced
- 2/3 c. mayonnaise
- 1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 c. fresh basil leaves, coarsely chopped
- 1 clove garlic, finely minced
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
Directions
- In a bowl, combine 1 cup mozzarella, mayonnaise, Parmesan, basil, salt, and pepper. Stir until well mixed.
- Roll out Crescent Roll dough on a baking sheet lightly coated with non-stick cooking spray. Form dough into a 14×9″ rectangle. Sprinkle crust evenly with remaining 1 cup mozzarella.
- Arrange tomato slices in a single layer over crust. Spread mayonnaise mixture evenly over tomatoes.
- Bake at 375 degrees for 15-20 minutes, until top is golden brown and bubbly. Cut into squares with a pizza cutter and place on a serving platter. Serve warm.