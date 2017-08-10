Crescent Roll Tomato Basil Squares

(This is a delicious , fresh tasting way to use your garden tomatoes. Serve with a nice salad, and dinner is served in a flash!)
Ingredients:
  • 1 package Crescent Rolls
  • 2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese, divided
  • 4 garden fresh tomatoes, sliced
  • 2/3 c. mayonnaise
  • 1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 c. fresh basil leaves, coarsely chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, finely minced
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. pepper
Directions
  1. In a bowl, combine 1 cup mozzarella, mayonnaise, Parmesan, basil, salt, and pepper. Stir until well mixed.
  2. Roll out Crescent Roll dough on a baking sheet lightly coated with non-stick cooking spray. Form dough into a 14×9″ rectangle. Sprinkle crust evenly with remaining 1 cup mozzarella.
  3. Arrange tomato slices in a single layer over crust. Spread mayonnaise mixture evenly over tomatoes.
  4. Bake at 375 degrees for 15-20 minutes, until top is golden brown and bubbly. Cut into squares with a pizza cutter and place on a serving platter. Serve warm.








