Crescent Roll Tomato Basil Squares

(This is a delicious , fresh tasting way to use your garden tomatoes. Serve with a nice salad, and dinner is served in a flash!)

Ingredients:

1 package Crescent Rolls

2 c. shredded mozzarella cheese, divided

4 garden fresh tomatoes, sliced

2/3 c. mayonnaise

1/2 c. grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 c. fresh basil leaves, coarsely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely minced

1/4 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions