Crispy Baked Garlic Parm Wings

INGREDIENTS
  • 2 lbs chicken wings
  • salt and pepper
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • 4 tablespoons of butter
  • 1-2 heaping tablespoon of garlic
  • 3 heaping tablespoons of chopped parsley
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup of Parmesan cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
  1. Place a 8-quart saucepan with a steamer basket with 2 inches water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Add wings and steam for 10 minutes.
  2. Remove wings and place them on a cooling rack placed on a baking sheet. Put them in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours
  3. Preheat oven to 425 degrees place wings on a sheet pan and bake for 20-25 minutes then flip and bake for another 20-25 minutes or until brown and crispy.
  4. In a small saucepan add olive oil and butter, let it melt then add garlic and cook on med 3 minutes. Pour in a large bowl add salt and 2 tablespoons parsley.
  5. Remove wings from oven and place in a bowl. Toss until coated, place on a serving platter. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and remaining parsley

