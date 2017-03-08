Crispy Baked Garlic Parm Wings
INGREDIENTS
- 2 lbs chicken wings
- salt and pepper
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- 4 tablespoons of butter
- 1-2 heaping tablespoon of garlic
- 3 heaping tablespoons of chopped parsley
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup of Parmesan cheese
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place a 8-quart saucepan with a steamer basket with 2 inches water. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Add wings and steam for 10 minutes.
- Remove wings and place them on a cooling rack placed on a baking sheet. Put them in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees place wings on a sheet pan and bake for 20-25 minutes then flip and bake for another 20-25 minutes or until brown and crispy.
- In a small saucepan add olive oil and butter, let it melt then add garlic and cook on med 3 minutes. Pour in a large bowl add salt and 2 tablespoons parsley.
- Remove wings from oven and place in a bowl. Toss until coated, place on a serving platter. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and remaining parsley