Crockpot Candy

Layer ingredients into crockpot (I used a 5 quart), cover.

Cook for 1 hour on low temperature. Do not stir.

After 1-hour stir mixture and continue to cook, stirring every 15-20 minutes for another hour (a total of 2 hours).

Meanwhile, line countertop or table with a long piece of parchment paper.

Turn off crockpot. Use a 1 tablespoon scooper to scoop out candy from crockpot and onto parchment paper. Make sure candy is not touching. Top with favorite garnish.