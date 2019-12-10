Crockpot Candy

F & L Market is giving away a $10 gift card for every $100 of gift cards sold
INGREDIENTS
- 34.5 ounces honey roasted dry roasted peanuts (I used planters)
- 32 ounces almond bark (vanilla flavored)
- 12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
- 4 ounces German chocolate bar (by Baker’s)
- optional garnish: sprinkles or crushed candy canes
INSTRUCTIONS
- Layer ingredients into crockpot (I used a 5 quart), cover.
- Cook for 1 hour on low temperature. Do not stir.
- After 1-hour stir mixture and continue to cook, stirring every 15-20 minutes for another hour (a total of 2 hours).
- Meanwhile, line countertop or table with a long piece of parchment paper.
- Turn off crockpot. Use a 1 tablespoon scooper to scoop out candy from crockpot and onto parchment paper. Make sure candy is not touching. Top with favorite garnish.
- Allow to cool completely.