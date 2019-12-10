Download the WLNI App

Crockpot Candy

Published December 10, 2019 | By Harrison Hartzog

INGREDIENTS

  • 34.5 ounces honey roasted dry roasted peanuts (I used planters)
  • 32 ounces almond bark (vanilla flavored)
  • 12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
  • 4 ounces German chocolate bar (by Baker’s)
  • optional garnish: sprinkles or crushed candy canes

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Layer ingredients into crockpot (I used a 5 quart), cover.
  2. Cook for 1 hour on low temperature. Do not stir.
  3. After 1-hour stir mixture and continue to cook, stirring every 15-20 minutes for another hour (a total of 2 hours).
  4. Meanwhile, line countertop or table with a long piece of parchment paper.
  5. Turn off crockpot. Use a 1 tablespoon scooper to scoop out candy from crockpot and onto parchment paper. Make sure candy is not touching. Top with favorite garnish.
  6. Allow to cool completely.

